50,000 Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUCK. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000.

NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

