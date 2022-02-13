$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.56. 2,852,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

