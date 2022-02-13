$42.54 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post $42.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.94 billion. JD.com posted sales of $34.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.99 billion to $149.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $179.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.01 billion to $183.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

