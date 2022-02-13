4,023 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Diodes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diodes by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,300 shares of company stock worth $5,272,446. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

DIOD opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

