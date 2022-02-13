3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 89,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,134. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
3DX Industries Company Profile
