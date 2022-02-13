3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 89,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,134. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

