$374.85 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $374.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.60 million. Hexcel reported sales of $310.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.94. 988,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,403. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.91 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

