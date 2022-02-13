367,110 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 367,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of AppLovin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,741,293 shares of company stock worth $706,355,160 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. DA Davidson started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.