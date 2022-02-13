$313.86 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post $313.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.60 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $321.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,975. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.50. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

