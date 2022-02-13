$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $15.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

