2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 97,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,706,094 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $9.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $680.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth $36,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

