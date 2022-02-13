$262.01 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to post $262.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.18 million. Upstart reported sales of $86.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $805.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.84 million to $813.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,701,201 shares of company stock worth $327,656,019 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,726,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,105. Upstart has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.10.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

