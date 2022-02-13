$26.11 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report sales of $26.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $42.24 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $149.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,638,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after buying an additional 1,205,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,521,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,001,789. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

