250,000 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Bought by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,697,000.

DH stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

