250,000 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Bought by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,708,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,697,000.
DH stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
