$22.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $22.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the highest is $22.57 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $88.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $89.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.20 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $214.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

