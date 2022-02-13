$209.49 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce sales of $209.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.60 million and the highest is $212.38 million. TriMas posted sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $857.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TRS shares. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,056. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. TriMas has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.