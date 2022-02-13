$203.03 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post sales of $203.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.32 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $157.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $739.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.53 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $973.13 million, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,400,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,249,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,456,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.57. 942,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.14, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

