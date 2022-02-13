$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report $2.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.