$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share.

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII opened at $263.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $260.49 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.36 and a 200-day moving average of $311.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

