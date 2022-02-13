16,213 Shares in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tredegar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tredegar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tredegar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tredegar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tredegar by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

