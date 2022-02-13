$14.86 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report sales of $14.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.03 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $61.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.62 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.72 billion to $65.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.57. 1,095,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,751. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $170.13 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

