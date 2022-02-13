$13.36 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $13.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.15 million and the lowest is $12.78 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $85,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

