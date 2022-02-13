11,940 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $15,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $9,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $5,755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $3,596,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 1.25 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.79 and a 12-month high of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $521.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.37 and a 200 day moving average of 2.12.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

