11,750 Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

