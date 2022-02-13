1,105 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SiTime by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM opened at $197.49 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 299.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.85.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

