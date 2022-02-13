10,344 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $237,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCDX. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

