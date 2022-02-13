1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 41.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,513,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 350,683 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $463,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.