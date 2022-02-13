$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 228,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLF traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $43.15. 1,285,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

