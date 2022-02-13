$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $76.51 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

