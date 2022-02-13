-$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.84). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($6.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($5.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $91.91 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,095 shares of company stock worth $3,997,741 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

