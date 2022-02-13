$1.18 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SAIC stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.
In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
