$1.02 EPS Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Globant reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant stock opened at $249.40 on Thursday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $191.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $69,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,272.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

