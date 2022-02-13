$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.16. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $10.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

