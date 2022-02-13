$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.65. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 3,235,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,529. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

