$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 84.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 160,216 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 175.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 462,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,201. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

