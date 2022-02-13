$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,954. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

