$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 370,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,722. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

