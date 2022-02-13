$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 2,789,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,064,000 after acquiring an additional 351,034 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Uniti Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

