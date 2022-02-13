$0.32 EPS Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,462,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,271,673. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

