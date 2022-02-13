-$0.24 EPS Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.30). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 1,818,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,012. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 3.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

