-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTV opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

