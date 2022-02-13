-$0.22 EPS Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.06). Enviva Partners reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enviva Partners.

EVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

EVA stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.54. 169,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,497. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

