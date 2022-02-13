-$0.22 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 531,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,080. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $296.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $181,679. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 573,677 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 344,722 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

