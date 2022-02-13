$0.04 EPS Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $2.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

