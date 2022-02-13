$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Hecla Mining also reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of HL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,831,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

