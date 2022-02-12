Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

ZWS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE ZWS opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

