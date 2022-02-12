ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $27,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $27,745,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,611,777 shares of company stock valued at $701,696,619. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.