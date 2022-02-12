Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $198.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.96. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

