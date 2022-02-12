ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches Market Cap of $27.55 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $27.55 million and $1.27 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.41 or 0.06838052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,647.79 or 0.99721798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006388 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars.

