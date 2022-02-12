Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.96.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,591,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

