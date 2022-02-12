Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.86, but opened at $54.63. Zillow Group shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 41,453 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 281.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 181,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

